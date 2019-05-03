Acting Michigan State University president Satish Udpa suffered what officials are calling a "health incident" during commencement ceremonies in East Lansing.
Udpa was taken to a hospital after falling on stage Friday. The nature of the health problem wasn't immediately revealed.
University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Udpa was receiving medical attention and "everyone in the Spartan community has he, Lalita and their family in our thoughts and prayers."
Udpa, a university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.
