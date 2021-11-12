Michigan State University will be installing more than 300 cameras throughout its campus to improve public safety.
President Samuel Stanley announced the cameras in a letter to students, staff, and faculty while authorities continue to search for missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo who was last seen visiting the MSU campus. Law enforcement does not believe foul play contributed to his disappearance.
Authorities still were searching Friday for a college student who was last seen visiting friends at Michigan State University a week ago.
“I continue to be heartened by our community’s outpouring of support for the Santo family, and I appreciate those who have shared information with law enforcement and volunteered in the search," Stanley said. "But I do understand that this tragic situation has evoked many concerns and emotions."
Thousands of cameras are already installed throughout MSU’s campus but the university wants to improve. Stanley noted a security camera at the entrance of Yakeley Hall was not working the night Santo was last seen, which the university is fixing.
MSU will hold a virtual town hall on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. to have an open discussion about safety on and around the campus community, which will be hosted by Vice President of Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon C. Lynch, Senior Vice President Vennie Gore and others.
