Michigan State University will offer more in-person classes and cancel spring break during spring 2021 semester.
The semester is scheduled to start Jan. 11, 2021 and the university will offer 2,500 more single person dorm rooms for anyone that wants or needs to live on campus.
More classes will be offered in-person, focusing mostly on classes that students need to graduate. About 400 in-person classes will be offered. Up from 40 that were offered in the fall.
Most classes will still be in an online format.
Graduate and other professional programs will have different scheduled.
MSU is also cancelling their traditional spring break and will have three midweek days without classes throughout the semester to give students a break.
The classes will end for undergraduate students on April 23. Finals week will be one week earlier than previously scheduled.
Multiple graduation ceremonies will take place over a week,
The university will participate in an early detection program for anyone living on or coming to campus. More information on this program will be released later.
