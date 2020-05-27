Michigan State University plans to bring students back to campus in the fall.
MSU announced Wednesday they plan to resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.
Classes will begin September 2 in East Lansing.
The University President, Samuel Stanley said they've consulted with healthcare professionals and gotten feedback from faculty and students on the decision.
There will be both in-person and online components to instruction.
All in-person instruction will end November 25.
After that, study sessions and final examinations will be remote for the remaining three weeks of the semester.
