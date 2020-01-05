About 2,300 cards issued by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union were hit with false transactions to an international televangelist network, officials said.
The Lansing-area credit union said it's unclear who was behind the fraudulent charges to LoveWorld TV. Each charge was under $100 and will be refunded, officials said.
The credit union said it is also issuing new cards to members who were affected.
Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis said the credit union's security and fraud management teams, along with officials from Visa, were investigating. She has said a small percentage of the company's 300,000 members were affected.
"We are very interested in finding out how this occurred," Davis said, according to the Lansing State Journal.
LoveWorld TV representatives didn't respond to a message left Sunday.
Davis said there's no evidence members' personal information was released.
