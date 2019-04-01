Fans across the state are catching final four fever as they celebrate Michigan States win against Duke in the NCAA tournament.
Michigan State University (MSU) beat Duke on Sunday, March 31st by one point with a score of 68-67.
“The vibes on campus are just so exciting. Everyone’s ready to see what happens. I’m hoping we can bring home even more than the final four,” MSU senior, Sierra Rehm said. “We’ve been the underdog, we’ve had so many injuries it was ridiculous. I don’t think anyone thought we’d make it this far, especially when some of our star players can’t play.”
MSU is in the Final Four for the eighth time under Coach Tom Izzo, and students on campus are ready to see the team win the entire tournament.
“I think we have a good shot from the game yesterday. Proves we can do anything,” MSU sophomore, Colin Birgman said.
A lot of students were just happy to see their team win because Zion Williams, of the opposing team, is the national player of the year.
“It is just pure excitement. I was just so happy to see the powerhouse of Duke taken down, especially Zion,” MSU senior, Scott McKeon said.
Rehm said she’s optimistic but she’s not going to bet that the team will take home the gold.
“I’m hoping for a national championship, but I don’t want to jinx anything. So, I’m not going to say officially that that’s going to happen,” Rehm said.
MSU plays Texas Tech on Saturday, April 6.
