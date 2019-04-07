Spartan faithfuls held watch parties to cheer on their beloved green and white.
At Mo Pete’s Bar & Grill in Flint Township, fans were eagerly waiting for the start of the game between Michigan State Spartans and Texas Tech in the Final Four.
Wherever you look around Mo Pete’s, you’ll find Spartan fans cheering on their team as they edge one step closer to the championship, making their 10th appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
It’s a feat that had many believing they can go all the way.
“I think we’ve got a good shot at winning at all,” said Chris Jones, a longtime fan from Beecher.
Jones said some of the best players and coaches in college basketball history reside here in Michigan.
“Tom Izzo is probably one of my top five best coaches of all time and of course we had the great’s Mo,” Jones said.
Other fans like Darryl Johnson said he’s optimistic for a win but doesn’t think it will be an easy one.
“Texas Tech is a great defensive team, so I think it’s going to be a nice low scoring game but I think we’ll come out on top,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, die-hard fan Adam Watkins said regardless of a win or loss, he’s just glad to see his favorite team make it this far.
“So I was definitely proud to see my Spartan dogs, go out there and do their thing,” Watkins said.
