The Michigan State Spartans are gearing up for the season as they come out of isolation.
“I didn’t know what zoom was before COVID,” Mel Tucker said.
After months of online meetings, getting to know his players and going over x’s and o’s, MSU’s first year head football coach Mel Tucker will finally get to see his team up close on Friday, as the Spartans begin training camp.
“All of our contact was electronic,” Tucker said. “It was zoom, facetime, text, phone calls, maybe hopping on a video game with a guy talking on a headset.”
With the team just coming out of a 2-week quarantine, Tucker says the first four practices will be modified with a lot of walk through’s, breaks and rest times to make sure his student-athletes build up their strength and stamina.
He says the coaches will follow strict coronavirus guidelines to keep his team safe.
“I don’t have a lot of concerns about our operations,” Tucker said. “Our athletic department our trainers our medical staff have done a great job laying out the protocols for our players.”
Since the players aren’t living in a bubble environment like the NBA, we asked tucker about the inevitable. What happens when one of his players tests positive for COVID-19?
“If one of our players tests positive, he goes into isolation,” he said. “Then there’s contact tracing which is handled by the county. Depending on what the close contact is that depends how many guys are going to be in quarantine.”
Tucker says they watch and take care of the players during their two-week quarantine then they’ll have to pass a COVID test in order to re-join practices.
