Final Four in Minneapolis
Source: WNEM

Michigan State University basketball players are in Minneapolis, getting ready for their NCAA semifinal game against Texas Tech on Saturday.

The big match-up will take place at approximately 8:49 p.m. right here on TV5.

WNEM TV5’s James Felton and Scot Johnson are in Minneapolis, and we’ll have more on the excitement later today, and through Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.