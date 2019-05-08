Michigan State University officials say interim President Satish Udpa expects to be back on the job next week after falling on stage during commencement ceremonies.
An MSU spokesperson says Udpa continues to recover at home after what officials have described as "a health incident" last Friday.
The university has not released additional details.
Udpa, a university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.
