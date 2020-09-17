Michigan State University is currently processing 51 incident reports for potential violations of the university's community compact and the Ingham County Health Department's emergency order.
The cases are proceeding through the student conduct system, but 14 of those cases are also being reviewed for interim suspension measures, according to Dan Olsen, deputy spokesperson for MSU.
"Interim suspensions are short-term measures that the dean of students can put in place until a conduct case is resolved if it is determined that a student’s continued presence at the university poses a clear and present danger to the health or safety of individuals or property," Olsen said.
