More than 120 Michigan State University students have tested positive for COVID-19, the university reported on Tuesday.
Since Aug. 30, 124 students have tested positive for the virus.
They all live off campus, the university said, adding the cases do not appear to be linked to a particular event, but rather large gatherings.
The positive case number only reflects symptomatic students who were tested at campus testing locations or self-reported an off-campus positive test to the school.
All of the students who have tested positive have been directed to self-isolate and receive appropriate medical care.
“This increase in positive cases among students is disappointing, but not unexpected,” President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said. “As students return to off-campus housing, some are attending large gatherings where people are in close contact without an appropriate face covering. This is the easiest and fastest way for the coronavirus to spread.
This spike in cases should serve as a wake-up call to our community about the importance of personal responsibility and following health guidelines. Please, avoid large gatherings, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently. We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe. I hope that all students who are infected make full recoveries.”
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said the County has seen the sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week.
"The increase is directly tied to various social gatherings, many of which were over capacity. We cannot allow this to continue. If students do not take precautions to heart, more drastic measures will be required,” Vail said. “Everyone must be vigilant and must follow safety guidelines. The health department is working in close partnership with the university and the city of East Lansing, but we need the students to join us in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
