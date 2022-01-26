A new partnership shining a spotlight on public health in the city of Flint.
Michigan State University and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation announced a major improvement that will help the community face public health problems.
"We talk about healthcare disparity, especially in communities of color, or low to moderate income areas, we need programs like this, partnerships like this, to make sure that we can deliver a better quality of life," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Michigan State University announced Wednesday a $25 million expansion of public health in Flint.
"The funds will allow us to add approximately 18 new tenured track faculty members, including more than eight name professorships. That will grow the program to more than 25 tenured track faculty, and approximately 70 faculty members overall," said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley.
Stanley said a community driven research agenda will help determine which public health areas should be priorities for the program's recruiting focus.
Yvonne Lewis, founder and CEO of the National Center for African American Health Consciousness highlighted issues like the pandemic, the Flint water crisis and healthcare disparities.
"The grant represents a beacon of hope that will elevate community led solutions to the issues we face,” Lewis said.
All things the grant could help combat in the future.
"In times of crisis, the city of Flint has already seen through its water crisis and with the worldwide pandemic, we've been able to close the gap with partnerships like this. Let the city of Flint bring about a level of change in the way we think about healthcare," Neeley said.
