A majority of classes at Michigan State University will start the first three weeks of the spring semester virtually.
The announcement comes days after the university stated it begin the new year in person. MSU said the change comes as COVID-19 cases have surged, with the state of Michigan reaching high case counts daily.
Classes will start remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester, with the exception of some labs and professional school programs that need to be in person, the university stated.
“I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. stated in a letter to the university community. “But it is important that we do so in a safe manner. Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus.”
Students will get more details from their instructors in the coming week. MSU advises employees who work in person to use the best practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Residence halls will still be open for students planning to move back next week. Dining halls, the library and IM facilities will remain open as well.
Stanley added university leaders will review COVID-19 case numbers to determine protective measures. The university will also release more details on the vaccine and booster requirements.
Students, staff and faculty are still required to receive their booster when they are eligible. Employees and students who are required to take part in the Early Detection Program have to get tested when they arrive back in the East Lansing area.
