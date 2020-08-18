Michigan State University is asking students who planned to live on campus to stay home.
MSU is moving all in-person or hybrid classes to fully remote for the fall semester.
All students living in residence halls are asked to stay home and all students who planned to live off campus to stay home as well.
MSU President Samuel Stanley said after other universities across the country returned to on campus learning and saw spikes in COVID-19 cases, they made the decision to move classes remote.
This only applies to undergraduate students.
Some exceptions will be made for the colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine as well as all graduate programs.
MSU will allow a small number of students to remain on campus if there are extenuating circumstances.
