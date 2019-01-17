Former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler is being asked to submit to an interview with the state attorney general’s MSU investigation team.
This comes in the wake of his resignation after controversial comments he made about the victims of former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar, who is in prison for molesting minor athletes.
On Thursday, Jan. 17, the university’s trustees voted unanimously to accept Engler’s resignation.
Engler is facing backlash after saying some of Nassar’s survivors may be enjoying the spotlight.
Engler originally planned on leaving next week, but the board voted him to step down immediately. The board also named MSU’s long-standing Vice President Satish Upda as his replacement.
The board room was filled with MSU students as well as survivors and their families.
Lynn Erickson is the mother of Ashley Erickson, who spoke publicly about her abuse at Nassar’s trial.
Lynn was disgusted to hear Engler’s comments.
“I cried when he says that the young women have enjoyed being in the limelight or the spotlight. It hurt,” she said.
The family is moving forward together to help Ashley continue her healing process. They say MSU getting rid of Engler is another battle won.
“Her love of Michigan State was with her since the time she was born, but she feels like Sparty let her down. MSU let her down. But maybe this is the beginning to restart that,” Lynn said.
The board expects to name a permanent replacement this summer.
