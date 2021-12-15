Michigan State University named Tate Myre, one of the students killed in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, as an “honorary Spartan Dawg.”
The university’s football team made the announcement Wednesday morning as part of their signing day announcements.
Myre was recognized as the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class.
“A Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism. Tate is and always will be a Spartan Dawg,” MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker said in a video.
We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Myre was on the football team at Oxford High School and had a passion to one day play for MSU.
The 16-year-old was killed along with his classmates 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.
