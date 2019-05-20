Walking the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing is your typical college scene - students bustling across campus with bikes and backpacks. But for some, their time at Michigan State is not what many would think of as the typical college experience.
“It’s easy to get overwhelmed,” said Will Vaughn, student.
Vaughn transferred to MSU in 2017, but not before earning a degree in life.
“The biggest thing that I can offer is my experience,” he said.
Almost eight years ago, Vaughn graduated from being an active addict to being in active recovery and learned to love himself along the way.
“I hated myself. I never connected with anybody and that was apparent long before I started using, in fact that’s why I started using,” Vaughn said. “I just was drawn to anything that could make me not feel the way that I felt.”
On June 15, 2011, Vaughn got clean. He eventually made his way to Michigan State to conquer his dream of becoming a teacher and help other students just like him while in school.
“I feel like I have a responsibility to continue to be there for the next person that reaches out for help cause unfortunately, this problem is not going away, it keeps growing,” Vaughn said.
That’s why Michigan State’s Collegiate Recovery Community, or CRC, wanted to take its program a step further.
“They said we really need recovery housing, our students need a safe place to also live and have a real college experience where they can live on campus,” said Dawn Kepler, coordinator of MSU’s Collegiate Recovery Community.
Kepler said, last fall, MSU became the first university in the state to launch substance-free recovery housing in the dorms. Vaughn has served as a recovery support specialist helping three students balance the demands of both recovery and school.
“If the students are having some difficulty with managing classes or personal relationship or thoughts of using, really anything that they’re struggling with, I like to feel like they know they can come to me, and they do, and I try to be there whenever I can,” Vaughn said.
It’s things like recovery housing, substance-free events and the CRC lounge that offer students the chance to feel like any other.
“Our students are just like every other student, they’re just looking for a place to have peers where they feel a sense of community and inclusiveness and they belong,” Kepler said.
“I would not feel part of this university without that,” Vaughn said. “Like, people to go to the games with and go do all of these different functions and hang out and have this lounge space.”
For Vaughn, walking Michigan State’s campus and helping students who are in the beginning of their recovery journey is something he wouldn’t trade for the world.
“Being a part of something that has a positive force in this world, you know, I can make a difference,” Vaughn said. “That’s all I ever wanted anyway.”
Vaughn will graduate next year to fulfill his dream of becoming a social studies teacher.
Meanwhile, Kepler said campus-wide surveys estimate MSU has roughly 1,500 students who identify as being in recovery. She’s hopeful the program will continue to grow, especially as some prospective students have already inquired about recovery housing.
MSU’s recovery housing doesn’t cost any more than a traditional dorm room. If you’d like to learn more, visit the Collegiate Recovery Community’s page.
