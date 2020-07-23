Michigan State University football is pausing its workouts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Michigan State Athletics said the positive test was reported late Wednesday, following a round of testing on student-athletes and staff members.
The university said the testing came as the team prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger grounds than they had been during voluntary workouts, or the eight-hour weeks. Testing on all staff members was held over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing was done on student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon.
The team is pausing its workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it says it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing.
