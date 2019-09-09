Michigan State University Police are investigating a possible sexual assault on campus.
The assault was reported to MSU police on Sept. 8 and happened at the south Research Pavilion and Livestock Buildings.
The possible suspect is a man, around 5’11” tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a green and black plaid shirt and jeans.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.