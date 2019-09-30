Michigan State University Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported on the East Lansing campus.
Officers said the assault happened in the area outside of Wells Hall between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The suspect is between 25-35 years-old, average heights with short, black hair. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.