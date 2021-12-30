Michigan State University is planning to start the upcoming semester in person on Jan. 10.
The university is reminding students, faculty and staff that they are required to have a booster shot as part of the university’s vaccine requirement. MSU is also requiring masks while indoors on campus.
Before returning to campus for the spring semester, MSU is recommending students, staff and faculty to get tested for COVID-19. Testing will be available at Spartan Stadium and through the Early Detection Program.
“Throughout this past semester, our campus protocols worked effectively, and the classroom continues to be a safe environment for teaching and learning,” wrote MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.
More information on booster verifications will be shared in January. University leaders are asking everyone to get their booster as soon as they are eligible.
