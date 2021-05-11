Masks will no longer be required for outdoor gatherings with less than 100 people on Michigan State University’s campus or affiliated properties.
The change, announced on May 10, is effective immediately. On May 4, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced masks are not required for outdoor gatherings with less than 100 people.
However, masks are still required for the College of Law outdoor in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, May 14, which will have 500 people attending.
MSU said face coverings are still required while indoors on campus. While off-campus, the university is urging Spartans to follow guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city of East Lansing will potentially change its face-covering policy as well. The city council will consider a policy resolution Tuesday that would eliminate the face mask requirement in downtown outdoor public spaces starting Wednesday, May 12.
