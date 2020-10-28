Trick-or-treating could be down 41 percent this year due to COVID-19 according to a report from Michigan State University.
The report was for households with children under 14-years-old and was published by the Agriculture and Applied Economics Association.
Households that hand out candy may decrease by half as well according to the report.
Candy sales will also take a hit as 42 percent of households plan on eating less candy this year.
The report said 47 percent of households are not likely to participate in any Halloween activity.
“As we move into the holiday season, our survey suggests that COVID-19 will generate a chilling effect on the fun social activities we all traditionally enjoy during this time,” said Trey Malone, report author and assistant professor of agriculture, food and resource economics at MSU. “I would expect candy to be widely available, but fewer social events to go on as planned. One of our more surprising findings is how so many households have yet to decide exactly what they will do this year. I’m not sure we’ve ever seen so much uncertainty in our holiday planning this close to the season.”
The data used is from the Pandemic Food Consumer and Stigma Survey fielded by Qualtrics®.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.