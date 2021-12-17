Michigan State University is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to require all students, faculty and staff to get a booster shot, starting in the spring semester.
“The high vaccination rate among our students, faculty and staff has been an essential component to what has been a successful fall semester,” wrote MSU President Samuel L. Stanley in a letter. “Combined with our face-covering requirement, this has created a safer community for our students, faculty and staff to live, work and learn with fewer cases than the communities around us."
Those who do not get a booster when eligible will be considered non-compliant with the university’s vaccine directives. Nearby vaccine clinics can be found on the Together We Will website.
Students, faculty and staff who already have religious and medical exemptions will still be exempt from the booster requirement. Students who are online-only may also request an exemption for spring 2022. MSU will update the vaccine verification form to allow the university community to record their boosters.
Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests COVID-19 boosters help strengthen against omicron and other variants.
