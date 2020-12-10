Michigan State University is requiring students who will be on any campus property this next semester to get a flu vaccine.
In a letter to the MSU community on Thursday, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced students will be required to have a flu vaccine if living on campus or visiting any MSU property.
Before students return to campus in January they will be required to verify they received the vaccine.
MSU has moved undergrad classes to a remote format but a small number of students are allowed to live on campus.
Staff and students living off campus are strongly urged to get a flu shot as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.