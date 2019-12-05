It may sound like small potatoes to some but can you make your average spud turn purple?
Some researchers at Michigan State University have cooked up a way to do that.
“In our breeding efforts we were able to come across some unique potatoes that have actually strong deep purple pigmentations,” said David Douches at Michigan State University.
That coloring is thanks to anthocyanin, an antioxidant found in blueberries, grapes, and red wine.
“So it’s probably healthier for you. We’re just playing off of the dark blue, dark purple color to call them blackberry,” Douches said.
Despite the fruity vibes though, no sweet here. Just a bit salty.
“If you were to close your eyes they would taste just like regular potato chips,” Douches said.
Douches said these tatters took more than 20 years to develop.
Now they’re being grown and turned into delicious kettle-cooked chips, just a little ways north in Traverse City.
“We produced some seed that went to the commercial growers who then produced the potatoes for Great Lakes and now they’re coming out with their first fun. But it’s still limited because there’s not a lot of potatoes being grown,” Douches said.
The potato chips are now available for purchase through the Great Lakes Potato Chip company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.