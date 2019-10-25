MSU student doctors care for homeless in Detroit

Prescription refills, yearly check-ups, or even access to basic medications are all healthcare necessities a lot of us take for granted.
In Detroit, a group of medical students are working to bridge the healthcare gap for some of the city’s most vulnerable.
They hit the pavement every week, come rain, snow, or shine.
They’re medical students with Detroit Street Care, a mobile clinic providing healthcare access to some of the city’s most vulnerable people living on the streets.
“Sometimes we spend our time passing our blankets or socks on the street,” said Ellie Small, a second year medical student at Michigan State University.
It’s an all-volunteer program run by students like Small.
Often times the students are seeing the same patients, who don’t always have dire medical emergencies but rather are missing basic necessities for healthy living.
“Someone’s not going to be worried about taking their hypertension medication everyday if they don’t know where they’re getting their next meal,” Small said.
It starts with something simple, who they approach their patients.
“You’re meeting your patients in their home,” Small said. “Whatever their home might look like.”
One man needed his feet wrapped, but in the past the groups had to triage emergency situations like a car crash they witnessed on a recent ride.
“At that moment we were like oh geez, we’re the first responders, we’re the first ones on the scene,” said Dr. Marjan Moghaddam, with the clinical facility for Detroit Street Care.
The weekly ride starts at a neighborhood shelter and goes all around the city.
Follow-ups are crucial.
“We know where they’re going to stay,” Moghaddam said. “We will always ask them will you be here.”
Many of these patients have insurance but are either underinsured or don’t have the resources to get what they need.
“You might not be able to change the whole system in a night going out on the streets passing out meds and blankets, but you can change that one person’s day or week or year or maybe their life,” Small said. “And if you can impact one person, that’s huge.”
Detroit Street Care has been operating for about five years.
They’re always looking for donations, including medical supplies.
