A campus wide survey results released by Michigan State University on the current climate there is raising eyebrows.
One of the key findings is that sexual harassment was the most prevalent type of victimization students experienced.
And that has MSU graduate student Joseph Viscker concerned.
“Yeah you don’t want to have anybody being sexually assaulted,” Viscker said. “You want to have a safe environment to go to school and get your education.”
According to this MSU study 13 percent of undergraduates say they were sexually assaulted last year.
“You want it to be 0 percent for sure,” Viscker said.
The report also suggested that nearly two-thirds of undergraduate women and over 42 percent of undergraduate men experienced some form of sexual harassment in the 2018-2019 school year.
The report noted that when it comes to longer-term experiences, over a quarter of undergraduate women had experienced sexual assault since enrolling at MSU.
Students say they are definitely taking these numbers seriously.
“I know from my personal experience with friends, I know that there’s been a lot of negative experiences, said Natasha Wright. “There’s lot of people with a lot of fear if they do have a bad experience that the university isn’t it going to help them.”
In the 2019 survey, for about 20% of sexual assaults and over 4% of sexual battery situations undergraduate women experienced, the student disclosed the incident to or sought services from an MSU office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.