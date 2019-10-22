Some are calling it a prank, others say it’s a racist act. The black community at Michigan State University says it’s a sign of a bigger problem.
It started over the weekend when two African-American students in Bryan Hall reported toilet paper on their door resembling a noose.
The university responded and doesn’t think it’s that serious.
“Slaves were hung with nooses and killed, and to be in a dorm where we don’t know who did this,” said Wisdom Henry, a sophomore at MSU.
Henry is one of the few African-American students who lives in Bryan Hall.
“I take offense to that because a noose is not a Halloween prank, it’s a hate crime,” said Henry.
The university responded following the act, saying after initial discussions, other students came forward saying they taped up the toilet paper, and it was all meant to just be a Halloween prank and not resemble a noose.
The school added, “It is important to remember that actions and words meant to hurt someone based on their identity have no place in our community.”
“Even if it was just intended to be a Halloween prank, that doesn’t justify how this student feels. That doesn’t justify how it makes our black community feel,” said Sharron Reed-Davis, the president of the Black Student Alliance.
“Stuff like this happens every year or two and then administration sweeps it under the rug like it didn’t happen,” said Reed-Davis.
“It like just hurt to know that like they didn’t care about us,” said Henry. “I thought they would care like take charge of the situation, cause I want justice to be done for that girl and I want to feel safe on this campus, and I don’t.”
In response to the incident, the MSU Black Student Alliance is hosting a community forum.
