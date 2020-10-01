The college experience has been completely changed for students at Michigan State University.
There’s word online classes could continue well into next year and from one student’s perspective, he understands but says the feeling is bittersweet.
“It’s been a little challenging,” said Michael Gardyko, an MSU junior.
Gardyko is revealing how he feels about remote learning for the fall semester.
“There’s just a lot of work to keep track of, all these individuals classes all using different online systems,” Gardyko said.
Gardyko said he supports the decision to move to online classes.
Now speculation is circulating the university could continue remote learning until next fall.
“It really does feel like the quality of the education has gone down while the price of the tuition itself has remained the same,” Gardyko said.
Not only is there a change in education, but campus life too.
“I didn’t realize how much I missed some of the more things that were annoying in the moment,” Gardyko said.
Like long cafeteria lines or rowdy dorm mates.
“All that stuff in the moment you couldn’t wait for it to stop but now every day I’m down in my room staring at my laptop for six hours a day, I just wish I had some of that back,” Gardyko said.
MSU President Samuel Stanley addressed those headlines by saying in part: “Some misleading media headlines from last week might have given the impression that we’ve already made a decision but that is not the case. Our actions this fall will have a direct impact on how we proceed with our spring semester.”
If MSU does decide to extend remote work, Gardyko hopes moving forward a decision is made quickly.
“They should call it now and develop online resources for students rather than plan for in-person semester and then making all the students and professors and faculty scramble at the last minute,” Gardyko said.
Positive COVID-19 cases at Michigan State University have gone down in the past few weeks but to date there are nearly 1,400 cases associated with the university.
