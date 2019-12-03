A big night for Draymond Green, with Michigan State University planning to retire the Saginaw native’s number.
Green, who played at Saginaw High, wore number 23 when he played in two Final Fours and won three Big Ten regular-season championships for the Spartans.
"I was absolutely blown away when Coach Izzo informed me that my jersey would be retired at Michigan State," said Green. "This is an honor that I don't take lightly and, quite honestly, will be one of the major highlights of my career. I am so appreciative of everyone in East Lansing, starting with Coach Izzo, who provided an opportunity for this young kid from Saginaw to achieve my dreams and laid the groundwork that has enabled me to become a champion. It is simply awesome to think that my jersey will hang in the rafters along with the likes of Magic Johnson, Mateen Cleaves and Steve Smith, just to name a few of the iconic Spartans in our rich basketball history."
Green also earned National Player of the Year honors in 2012 in addition to being a consensus First Team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.
"This is a fitting honor for one of the ultimate winners in Michigan State history," MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. "What makes Draymond special as a player is his toughness and his high basketball IQ. But he has one other quality that separates him even more from most great players – he has an incredible will to win. Everybody wants to win, but Draymond was always willing to sacrifice to win. He put our program, our school, me and everyone else in front of him, and I always knew that winning was his most important goal. It's the reason he's won championships at every level. He's certainly achieved individual success, but that always comes second to team success.”
Since leaving MSU, Green has gone on to have a successful NBA career and won an Olympic Gold Medal with Team USA at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
His number will be retired at Tuesday night’s game when the Spartans host Duke.
