Michigan State University is transitioning Akers Hall into isolation residence rooms for students who test positive for COVID-19.
The university informed students who were assigned to Akers Hall about the change on Friday, July 17.
“As the university works to expand the number of rooms available for students who test positive for the virus to observe an appropriate self-isolation period, Akers Hall made the most sense to transition because of its size and its in-room bathrooms, which limits an individual’s need to move throughout the hall," said Dan Olsen, deputy spokesperson for the university.
“It is critically important that as we plan for a return of students to campus that we make available these isolation rooms to help mitigate risk to others and provide a safe place for students who test positive to recover without further compromising the health of others. Isolation rooms are one of many important and necessary precautionary measures the university is taking to help keep Spartans safe as we plan for all possible scenarios this fall.”
The university told students they will notify them once their new housing assignment is made.
"Safety is at the forefront of our planning process and we are making decisions that focus on your success as a student in these ever-changing times. While the fall semester will look different than previous years, there will continue to be ways for you to have fun, engage and learn about yourself and others beyond the classroom. Engagement will require community safety and physical distancing," the university said in a message to students.
