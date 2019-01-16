The chairwoman of Michigan State University's Board of Trustees says embattled interim school president John Engler "has a decision to make" in the wake of his latest comments about victims of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.
Dianne Byrum told The Associated Press she had a "frank" conversation with Engler Wednesday. She stopped short of confirming that she asked him to resign, but said the board is poised to appoint a new interim president at a Thursday meeting. She said she had not yet heard back from Engler.
Engler told The Detroit News last week that women sexually assaulted by the now-imprisoned Nassar have been in the "spotlight" and are "still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition."
Byrum said Engler continues to "open wounds for survivors" and hamper the university's efforts to regain trust and credibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.