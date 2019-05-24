Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.
MSU says the governing board will discuss "personnel action" on Tuesday. No other details were released Friday. Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant declined to comment beyond the statement.
President Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018 after sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting women and girls. John Engler was hired as interim president, but he was forced out after a year.
MSU now is being led by Satish Udpa, the former dean of engineering.
