Michigan State University announced that an unauthorized party gained access to its online store and placed a malicious code to expose shoppers’ credit card numbers.
The university said shoppers’ credit card numbers were exposed between Oct. 19, 2020, and June 26, 2020.
According to MSU, the intrusion was a result of a vulnerability in the website which has since been addressed.
MSU said during the initial investigation, it was determined that the exposed information included names, addresses, and credit card numbers of about 2,600 customers.
Once it became aware of the breach, the university said its information security team promptly corrected the vulnerability.
No Social Security numbers were compromised and MSU is working with law enforcement in the investigation.
“Our top priority is preventing any further exposure of consumers’ information by sharing resources and tools to help protect them from these cybercriminals,” said MSU Interim Chief Information Security Officer Daniel Ayala. “The security of our IT systems and those who use them are of paramount importance to MSU. We are deeply sorry and understand the concern of those affected. We are working around the clock to make it right.”
MSU said it began notifying all potentially affected individuals of the breach today. They said they’re offering them free credit monitoring and identity protection and making recommendations to further protect their information from exposure.
“MSU has invested heavily in information security and will continue to do so,” Ayala said. “But investment alone is not enough. We must also continue to educate our campus employees and our broader community. We are recommitting ourselves to that important work, which is critical to protecting all those who use our systems in today’s highly technological society.”
In addition to the mandatory training already in place, administrators of the affected website will be required to undergo advanced training to ensure they are adhering to all appropriate security measures.
If anyone believes they may have been impacted by this incident and have not received an official notice from the university by Sunday, Aug. 30, they are encouraged to call MSU at 517-355-1855.
