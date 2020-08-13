Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman says the financial fallout from the coronavirus means his department must work with a bare-bones mentality.
“This isn’t a year where we try to figure out how to shave 10% off this or 5% that,” said Bill Beekman, Michigan State University’s Athletic Director. “This is a year where we start with zero and try to spend as little as we possible can.”
Earlier this week, Beekman said the school would lose about 85 million dollars in revenue if football doesn’t take place.
That amount accounts for about two thirds of MSU’s Athletic Department budget meaning cuts to other sports or laying off staff members may have to happen.
“I think there’s nothing that we’re immediately going to take off the table,” said Beekman. “Everything has to be an option as we explore how to close this gap as best as we possible can. If there’s something we can defer maintenance on for a year, we defer it. If there is a subscription we don’t need so bad, we don’t buy it. If there’s a way to travel less expensively, do it.”
In Ann Arbor, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel didn’t get into budget specifics but says he is disappointed in fall sports being postponed.
He added that this is a life lesson for student athletes.
“Sports is important in our society,” said Manuel. “It’s important to me, but not more important than their education and definitely not as important as their health and safety. We have to make sure we put it in perspective. These are games.”
