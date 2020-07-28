Michigan State University sent a letter to students warning them of a positive case of COVID-19 discovered in their residence hall.
MSU said the positive students will be self-isolating as they work with the local health department to contact anyone who may have been in close contact with them.
University officials said they will continue to follow the guidance from local, state, and federal public health agencies while raising awareness of good hygiene practices and sharing health and safety guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.