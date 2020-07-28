GENERIC Michigan State University sign

Source: CBS

Michigan State University sent a letter to students warning them of a positive case of COVID-19 discovered in their residence hall.

MSU said the positive students will be self-isolating as they work with the local health department to contact anyone who may have been in close contact with them.

University officials said they will continue to follow the guidance from local, state, and federal public health agencies while raising awareness of good hygiene practices and sharing health and safety guidelines.

