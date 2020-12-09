One activity people can do this winter in the middle of the pandemic is go skiing.
Mt. Holly is making sure people can go safely.
“I wanted to get skiing because I haven’t been outside of the house much recently,” said Britta Williams.
Many guests have been enjoying themselves at Mt. Holly this winter during the pandemic.
Heading back to the hills during a pandemic means new rules.
“We’re asking everyone to cooperate heavily with the mask ordinance,” said Mark Tibbits, general manager. “Masks are required in the building, outside the building, in the lift lines, and up the chair lift.”
The resort has also stepped up sanitization, added barriers and new requirements for employees.
“We’ve installed screens at every location to protect both the customer and the community. We have a daily screening for each employee as they check in,” Tibbits said.
So far, guests have complied with the new rules.
“Yeah, most of the time you’re already wearing a mask at the ski hill. So it’s not really anything that different,” said Corbin and Carson, guests. “I mean, there’s nothing else to do in the winter. It’s nice to get back out here and go skiing.”
The general manager is encouraging everyone to prepare themselves by checking the new restrictions on their website before they visit.
“It makes me feel safe,” Williams said.
