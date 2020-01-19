While some were avoiding this weekend’s snowfall, others were enjoying it at one of Mid-Michigan’s ski resorts.
“Absolutely perfect and lots of skiers are ready as you’ve walked through and seen so far,” said Mark Tibbits, general manager of Mt. Holly.
The weekend storm provided fresh snow for Oakland County’s Mt. Holly.
“We finally got what looks like winter and it looks like it’s gonna give us at least a week of it,” Tibbits said.
It was packed with skiers and snowboarders carving up the fresh powder.
“I think we’re going to end up with somewhere around 2,000 by the time the day ends so that’s going to be a good day,” Tibbits said.
Nineteen out of the 20 slopes were groomed for the rush after a slow season during an unusually warm December.
Tibbits said he’s happy that Mother Nature has finally come around.
“This is what we do and we rely on 90-100 days to make our entire year’s revenue,” Tibbits said. “Mother Nature hasn’t been so helpful until now so it looks like we’re in and we’re going.”
Mt. Holly slopes are open until 10 p.m. every night during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.