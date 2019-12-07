Recreational marijuana will soon be available in Mid-Michigan.
Less than a week after recreational sales began for the first time in Michigan, the state has issued more licenses across the state.
A dispensary in Mid-Michigan may be the next to see long lines of eager customers.
“Well I thought it was great,” said Chad Wurtzel, owner of Elite Wellness in Mt. Morris. “It’s going to be a great thing for the community and the area that we live in.”
Wurtzel’s business just obtained its marijuana retailer license from the state of Michigan, paving the way for sales of recreational marijuana to start soon.
“We will have multiple strains of flour,” Wurtzel said. “We will have state tested vape cartridges that will be cleared of the vitamin E incident. We will also have gummies, edibles, topicals, capsules. You name it. If they make it, we’ll have it.”
Wurtzel said he will start selling recreational marijuana on Jan. 1.
He said waiting a few weeks will ensure that there is enough marijuana for those with medical marijuana cards and recreational customers.
“We believe that the supply chain will be filled up by then,” Wurtzel said. “Our ultimate goal is to meet the needs of the parents.”
The sale of recreational marijuana also means new opportunities for employment at the business.
“We’re going to create more jobs here,” Wurtzel said. “In the near future, we’ll probably bring on 10 to 15 more. And then down the road when the processor opens up as well as the grow it could be 50 plus.”
Wurtzel believes that this is a great time to be in the marijuana business.
He thinks this is the beginning of an economic boom for the Great Lakes state.
“It’s going to create many new opportunities in this area and I think it’s just going to do really good for the state of Michigan,” Wurtzel said.
