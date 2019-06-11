A local fire department has been busy installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Assistant Fire Chief James Young with the Mt. Morris City Fire Department said 72 homes each have been equipped with a carbon monoxide alarm. They also installed 428 smoke alarms.
The fire department is working with the Salvation Army and State Fire Marshall's office to keep the program going.
Young said they plan to start installing alarms again in the fall or winter.
The alarm installation program is part of the city's fire prevention program.
Young said the fire department hosts events and tours of the fire station for local clubs and organizations to educate the community about fire prevention.
To schedule an event or for more information call (810) 835-5220 or send email here.
