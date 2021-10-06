A member of the Spanish Cobras gang from Mt. Morris was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 63 months in prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm.
“Guns in the hands of violent convicted felons is a recipe for disaster. Our office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to target violent criminals, especially gang members, who illegally possess dangerous weapons,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.
According to court documents, on Sept. 13, 2020, Lorenzo A. Pacheco, 31, was observed driving in Flint by a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy without any headlights. As the deputy caught with him, Pacheco cut off another car while weaving in and out of traffic.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop, and Pacheco pulled into the parking lot of a local restaurant where he tossed a short-barreled shotgun out of the driver’s side window, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.
Pacheco continued to drive out of the parking lot and back out onto the street despite the deputy’s activated siren.
Pacheco eventually came to a stop, where he jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He was chased into the backyard of a local residence, between the garage and the house. Pacheco continued to flee and tried to get over a small fence where he fell. The deputy used a taser, hitting Pacheco in the back and was taken into custody.
A trooper with Michigan State Police recovered the shotgun, which had one shell in the chamber and one in the magazine tube. The shotgun’s serial number was not discernable.
“This case is representative of ATF’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Attorney’s office and our State and local partners to stop dangerous felons from illegally possessing firearms and keeping violent criminals out of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge, Keith Krolczyk.
