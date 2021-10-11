A Mt. Morris man has been arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography.
Steven Lee Snelling, 31, of Mt. Morris, has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Snelling surrendered himself to the court after an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, according to Michigan State Police. The investigation began after police say they learned Snelling was viewing files of child pornography online.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it here.
