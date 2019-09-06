A Mount Morris man has been charged in the armed robbery of a Flushing Township party store.
Quinton Ralph, 35, was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of assault.
Genesee County Prosecutors said Ralph walked into Bear’s Corner Store in a mask and flashed what appeared to be a handgun at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Ralph demanded money, but the store owner refused to hand any over, prosecutors said.
He ran from the store and was arrested later in the day.
Officers searched his home and found a black toy gun.
If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.
