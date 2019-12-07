The Michigan State Police Alpena Post is investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV.
On Friday, Dec. 6 troopers were dispatched to a crash on Cousineau Rd. near Duncan Rd. in Alpena County’s Green Township.
Troopers said when they arrived, CPR was in progress by first responders.
According to troopers, their investigation revealed that the ATV, a side-by-side, slid into a ditch and the driver was ejected.
The ATV rolled on top of him, troopers said.
The passenger tried to lift the ATV to free the driver but was unable to and went to look for help.
Troopers said a nearby neighbor assisted the passenger with lifting the ATV to free the driver.
The driver, a 51-year-old male from Mt. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene by Alpena Co. EMS, according to troopers.
The 51-year-old passenger was not injured.
Troopers said alcohol and icy road conditions may be contributing factors in this crash.
