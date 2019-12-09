A Mt. Morris man is dead after he was involved in an ATV crash on Friday.
It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Cousineau Road near Duncan Road in Alpena County's Green Township.
The ATV - which was a side-by-side - slid into a ditch and the driver was ejected, police said, adding the vehicle rolled on top of him.
The passenger was unable to lift the ATV off the driver and went for help, police said.
A nearby neighbor helped with righting the ATV, freeing the driver.
Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 51-year-old William Edmond Lafeldt Jr., of Mt. Morris.
The passenger was not injured.
Police believe alcohol and icy road conditions were factors in the crash.
