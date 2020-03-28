A Mt. Morris man has been charged with three felonies after he intentionally touched numerous shopping carts at a local grocery store while claiming to be infected with COVID-19.
The 26-year-old is facing charges of harmful substance - person falsely exposed, malicious destruction of police property, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.
Genesee Township Police were dispatched on March 27 to the Kroger on Saginaw Street just north of the City of Mt. Morris for reports of a disorderly person.
According to police, a store employee called 911 advising that a man was walking around inside the store with his hands down his pants and touching and pushing around shopping carts while stating he was infected with COVID-19.
Police say he was also verbally aggressive toward store employees and was also grabbing shopping carts from customers in the store parking lot after they were done using them.
Police arrested the man and transported him to the county jail where he remains lodged.
“This was a very disturbing incident that has placed many people in fear for their health and safety and has disrupted an already stressed situation as residents attempt to carry on with essential everyday routines,” said Prosecutor David Leyton.
The man will be arraigned on charges in the 67th District court.
