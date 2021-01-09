At Gillie’s Coney Island on Dort Highway in Mount Morris the take-out window is hopping as to-go orders file in.
There's also a sign when customers walk into the restaurant saying one person or family at a time can eat inside.
“It’s allowed me to serve one person and one family at a time in the dining room,” David Gillie, the general manager of Gillie's Coney Island said.
Gillie designed and built the restaurant in 1985.
Though take-out has been the niche during the pandemic, Gillie said he is welcoming dine-in customers one at a time.
“I could let them sit down and eat as long as it’s that one person and one family, and I thought, that was an awesome, legal, safe option to add,” Gillie said.
He said the Genesee County Health Department gave him a warning.
After seeking legal advice, Gillie said the term “gathering” doesn’t apply to a single person or the same household of up to six people.
“All my life I followed laws,” Gillie said. “I compromised, I’ve done what the inspector says, what they want, but every once in a while there’s a point in time you have to stand up for yourself.”
After county health officials told Gillie they didn’t agree with his interpretation of the order, he told them to write the citation. He’s yet to receive it.
“Can you imagine explaining that to a judge, why you think it’s dangerous for a person to sit by themselves in a big empty building, it just doesn’t happen,” Gillie said.
Gillie will continue to serve take-out and single-seated patrons, but it isn’t for the money.
“I’m doing this because some people desperately need social interaction, they need to be able to come in out of the cold when they’re working for a lunch break,” Gillie said.
