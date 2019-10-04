Another Mid-Michigan school is putting parents on alert after a suspicious situation involving a student.
Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools sent out a notice to parents about the situation that happened on Oct. 3.
According to the district, a middle school student was approached by a man in a black pickup truck in the parking lot near Save A Lot in Mt. Morris.
The student was walking home when the man rolled down his window and spoke to the student, the district said. The student ignored the man, continues walking, and found help.
The district said Mt. Morris City Police are involved and investigating.
